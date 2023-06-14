Identification of Motorcyclist Killed in Durango Crash – Michael Odell Obituary

Michael Odell, Passionate Motorcyclist, Dies in Tragic Crash West of Durango

Michael Odell, a devoted motorcyclist, was tragically killed in a crash that occurred west of Durango. The accident took place on the evening of June 1, 2021, when Michael was riding his motorcycle on US 160. According to reports, Michael lost control of his bike and collided with another vehicle. Despite the efforts of first responders, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Michael was born on September 19, 1985, in Denver, Colorado. He was a passionate motorcyclist and spent most of his free time riding his beloved bike. He was known for his adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors. Michael was also an avid photographer and enjoyed capturing stunning images of the landscapes he explored on his motorcycle.

Michael will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the motorcycling community. His infectious smile, sense of humor, and kind heart will be remembered by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Michael Odell.

