Identification of Motorcyclist Killed in Monday Night Crash: Alicia Holbrook-Bloink Obituary

Alicia Holbrook-Bloink Obituary: Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Monday Night Identified

Alicia Holbrook-Bloink, a 41-year-old motorcyclist, was killed in a crash on Monday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was riding her motorcycle when she collided with a car that was attempting to make a left turn. The accident occurred at the intersection of 41st Street and Grange Avenue.

Alicia Holbrook-Bloink was a beloved member of the Sioux Falls community. She was an avid motorcyclist and loved exploring the open road. She was a skilled rider and had been riding for many years. Alicia was known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Alicia was born and raised in Sioux Falls. She attended Lincoln High School and went on to attend the University of South Dakota. After college, Alicia began her career in the healthcare industry. She was a dedicated nurse and worked at Avera Health for over 10 years.

In her free time, Alicia loved to ride her motorcycle. She was a member of the Sioux Falls Motorcycle Club and participated in many charity rides throughout the year. She was also an animal lover and volunteered at the local animal shelter.

On Monday night, Alicia was riding her motorcycle westbound on 41st Street. As she approached the intersection of Grange Avenue, a car traveling eastbound attempted to make a left turn. The car turned in front of Alicia’s motorcycle, and she collided with the car. Alicia was thrown from her motorcycle and suffered severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she passed away from her injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured in the accident. The police are currently investigating the accident to determine if any charges will be filed.

Alicia Holbrook-Bloink will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the Sioux Falls community. She was a kind and caring person who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her love for motorcycles and animals will never be forgotten. Alicia’s legacy will live on through the memories she created with those who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, Alicia’s family has asked that donations be made to the Sioux Falls Animal Shelter in her memory.

