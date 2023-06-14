Identification of Officer and Woman Killed in Lenoir Shooting by Police today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The woman who was killed in a recent shooting by an officer has been identified as Shellabell Tester, and the officer who fired the shots has been identified as Sgt. Brandon Macleod, according to the Lenoir Police Department. Tester was shot after she refused to put down two knives and charged at officers, despite being Tasered prior to the shooting. Macleod, a patrol officer with 12 years of experience, is on administrative leave during the investigation, which is being conducted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. The Lenoir Police Department is also conducting an internal review to ensure proper procedures were followed.

News Source : Hickory Daily Record

Source Link: Lenoir police identify officer, woman killed in shooting