Identification of One Victim in Friday Night Car Crash by Sutter County Deputies in Navarro-Salazar Obituary

Sutter County Deputies Identify One of Two Victims of Friday Night Car Crash

Sutter County deputies have identified one of the two victims involved in a fatal car crash on Friday night as 27-year-old Maria Navarro-Salazar. The accident occurred on Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 99 and Oswald Road.

According to reports, Navarro-Salazar was a passenger in the vehicle that collided with another car. Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the collision, and Navarro-Salazar was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle Navarro-Salazar was in sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward with information. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Navarro-Salazar’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

