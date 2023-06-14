“Identification of Pedestrian Fatally Hit on 91 Freeway in Riverside: Michael Valladares Obituary”

Michael Valladares Identified as Pedestrian Fatally Hit on 91 Freeway in Riverside

The tragic news of Michael Valladares’ passing has left many in deep sorrow. The 28-year-old pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle on the 91 Freeway in Riverside on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near Adams Street. According to reports, Valladares was attempting to cross the freeway when he was struck by a car.

First responders rushed to the scene and found Valladares with severe injuries. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Valladares remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.

Valladares’ family and friends are devastated by his untimely death and remember him as a loving and caring person who always had a smile on his face.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Michael Valladares during this difficult time.

Michael Valladares Obituary Pedestrian Fatally Hit 91 Freeway Riverside Identified