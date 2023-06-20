Identification of Pedestrian Fatally Struck on SR-94 in Grant Hill: William Koch Obituary

William Koch Obituary and Identification as Pedestrian Fatally Struck on SR-94 in Grant Hill

William Koch, aged 57, was tragically killed on Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on State Route 94 in Grant Hill. The incident occurred at around 9:00 pm when Mr. Koch was crossing the road and was hit by a car traveling eastbound.

Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, but unfortunately, Mr. Koch succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Koch was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and infectious laugh. He was a devoted father and husband, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement officials. The incident is currently under investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The family of Mr. Koch would like to extend their gratitude to the first responders and law enforcement officials who attended the scene, as well as to the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

A memorial service for Mr. Koch will be held on Sunday at St. Mary’s Church in Grant Hill.

