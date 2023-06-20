Identification of Pedestrian Struck on North End of City on Saturday – Allen Klee Obituary

Allan Klee Obituary

Allan Klee, age 68, passed away on Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle on the north end of the city. Klee was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Klee was born in 1953 and spent most of his life in the city. He was a retired teacher and avid gardener. He was known for his kind heart and willingness to help others.

The accident occurred around 6:30 pm on Saturday, September 18th, at the intersection of Elm Street and Main Street. Klee was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities. The incident is currently under investigation.

Klee is survived by his wife of 45 years, two children, and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in his honor at the First United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 23rd, at 2 pm.

Rest in peace, Allan Klee. You will be greatly missed.

