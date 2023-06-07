Identification of Pilot John Reading’s Death in Kearney Plane Crash through Obituary

John Reading, Skilled Pilot, Dies in Kearney Plane Crash

John Reading, a talented pilot with years of experience, has tragically died in a plane crash near Kearney, Nebraska. The accident occurred on the morning of August 14th, 2021 and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Reading was a beloved member of the aviation community and had a passion for flying since he was young. He was known for his expert flying skills and had a reputation for being a safe and cautious pilot. His dedication to his craft was evident in his many successful flights throughout his career.

The crash has left many in shock and mourning. Reading’s family, friends, and colleagues are devastated by the loss of such a talented and kind-hearted individual. He will be forever remembered for his love of flying and his contributions to the aviation industry.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the cause of the crash. Our thoughts and condolences are with Reading’s loved ones during this difficult time.

