Identification of Pueblo’s Hit-and-Run Victim: Obituary of Martin Martinez

Martin Martinez Identified as Victim in Pueblo Hit-and-Run

Martin Martinez, 38, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident in Pueblo on Thursday night. The incident occurred on Northern Avenue near the intersection with Erie Street.

According to witnesses, Martinez was walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping to provide assistance.

Martinez was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. The Pueblo Police Department is currently investigating the incident and searching for the driver responsible for Martinez’s death.

Martinez was described as a loving father and dedicated worker. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is urged to contact the authorities.

