Identification of San Jose woman who died in motorcycle crash in Watsonville – Jacqueline Bischof’s Obituary

San Jose woman killed in Watsonville motorcycle crash ID’d

Introduction

Jacqueline Bischof, a 52-year-old San Jose resident, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Watsonville on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on Highway 152 near Watsonville Road. Bischof was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bischof’s Life and Career

Jacqueline Bischof was born on February 20, 1969, in San Jose. She grew up in the San Jose area and attended San Jose State University, where she earned a degree in business administration.

After graduation, Bischof worked in the tech industry for several years. She was a talented businesswoman who quickly climbed the corporate ladder. She held several high-level positions at various tech companies before starting her own consulting firm.

Bischof was known for her entrepreneurial spirit and her passion for helping others. She was a mentor to many young professionals and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The Accident

The accident that claimed Bischof’s life occurred on Saturday, June 19, 2021, around 3:30 pm. Bischof was riding her motorcycle on Highway 152 when she collided with a pickup truck.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. However, witnesses reported that the pickup truck driver was attempting to make a left turn when he collided with Bischof’s motorcycle.

Bischof was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but her injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bischof’s Legacy

Jacqueline Bischof was a beloved member of the San Jose community and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. She was a kind and generous person who always put others first.

Bischof’s legacy will live on through the lives of those she touched. Her family has set up a memorial fund in her honor, which will provide scholarships to young people pursuing careers in business and technology.

Conclusion

The loss of Jacqueline Bischof is a tragedy that has left many in shock and mourning. She was a talented businesswoman, mentor, and friend, whose impact on the San Jose community will be felt for years to come.

We extend our deepest condolences to Bischof’s family and friends during this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

