Identification of Shamar Simms, a Brooklyn Center resident who was shot and killed in Minneapolis – Obituary

Brooklyn Center Man Shot and Killed in Minneapolis Identified as Shamar Simms

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shamar Simms, a beloved member of the Brooklyn Center community. Shamar was tragically shot and killed in Minneapolis on [date].

Shamar was born in [year] and grew up in Brooklyn Center. He was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and generous spirit. Shamar was passionate about music, and he loved to share his talent with others. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Shamar’s passing has left a profound impact on his loved ones, and he will be deeply missed. We ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The circumstances surrounding Shamar’s death are still under investigation, and we ask anyone with information to come forward and assist the authorities in their efforts to bring justice for Shamar and his family.

Rest in peace, Shamar. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

Shamar Simms death Minneapolis shooting victim identified Brooklyn Center resident killed in Minneapolis Suspect in Shamar Simms murder Justice for Shamar Simms