Identification of Shamar Simms, Brooklyn Center resident fatally shot in Minneapolis: Obituary

Brooklyn Center Man Shot and Killed in Minneapolis Identified

Shamar Simms, a resident of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was tragically shot and killed in Minneapolis on Monday, April 5th, 2021.

Simms was a beloved member of his community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a dedicated father to his two children and a loyal friend to many.

The circumstances surrounding Simms’ death are currently under investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Simms’ family and friends are devastated by his sudden passing and are mourning his loss. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

