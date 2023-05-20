Identification of Shooting Victim at DMAX Plant in Moraine as Jeffrey Allen; Critical Condition of Suspect Confirmed by Police

Jeffrey Allen Obituary: A Life Remembered

Introduction

The untimely death of Jeffrey Allen has left his friends, family, and colleagues in shock. The 44-year-old Ohio resident was the victim of a shooting at the DMAX plant in Moraine on Monday, June 21, 2021. The incident has sent ripples across the community, and many are mourning the loss of a kind and gentle soul.

Jeffrey Allen’s Life

Jeffrey Allen was born on November 4, 1976, in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Miamisburg High School, and after graduation, he joined the United States Army. Jeffrey served in the Army for four years and was honorably discharged in 1999. After his military service, he returned to Ohio and worked at the DMAX plant in Moraine for over 20 years.

Jeffrey was a dedicated employee and a beloved member of the DMAX family. He was known for his work ethic, positive attitude, and willingness to help others. Jeffrey was also a loving husband and father of two. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and watching sports.

The Shooting Incident

On Monday, June 21, 2021, tragedy struck the DMAX plant in Moraine. At around 4:15 pm, a shooting occurred at the plant, and Jeffrey Allen was one of the victims. The shooter was identified as 51-year-old Marion Lee Brown Jr., a former DMAX employee who had been terminated from the company in 2019.

According to witnesses, Brown entered the plant with a gun and started shooting indiscriminately. Jeffrey Allen, along with three other employees, was shot multiple times. The other three victims survived the attack and are currently recovering from their injuries.

The Moraine Police Department responded to the incident and engaged in a shootout with Brown. The suspect was critically injured and transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Community Response

The shooting incident at the DMAX plant in Moraine has left the community in shock. Many are mourning the loss of Jeffrey Allen, a kind and gentle soul who touched the lives of many. The DMAX plant issued a statement expressing their condolences to the families of the victims and assuring their commitment to providing a safe work environment for their employees.

The Moraine Police Department also issued a statement thanking their officers for their bravery and quick response to the incident. They also offered their condolences to the families of the victims and urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Conclusion

Jeffrey Allen’s untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, his dedication to his work, and his love for his family. The shooting incident at the DMAX plant in Moraine is a tragic reminder of the senseless violence that can occur in our communities. Let us honor Jeffrey Allen’s memory by coming together to promote peace, love, and understanding in our world.

