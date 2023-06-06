Identification of Shooting Victim on South College Avenue by Bryan Police- Courtaney O’Bryant Obituary

Courtaney O’Bryant

Bryan Police have identified Courtaney O’Bryant as the victim in a shooting incident that occurred on South College Avenue. The 27-year-old was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtaney was an active member of her community and a graduate of Texas A&M University. She was known for her kind heart and infectious smile. Her untimely death has left her family and friends devastated.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to come forward. The Bryan Police Department is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

South College Avenue Shooting Bryan Police Department Victim Identification Homicide Investigation Local News Coverage