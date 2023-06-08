Identification of South Nevada Murder-Suicide Victims: David Karels and Qualin Campbell Obituary





David Karels and Qualin Campbell Obituary

David Karels and Qualin Campbell Obituary

David Karels and Qualin Campbell were tragically killed in a murder-suicide that occurred in South Nevada. The incident took place on [insert date].

David Karels was [insert age] years old at the time of his passing. He was a beloved member of the community and had a passion for [insert interests or hobbies]. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Qualin Campbell was [insert age] years old at the time of her passing. She was known for her [insert positive attributes or accomplishments] and was loved by many. Her loss will be deeply felt by those who knew her best.

We extend our condolences to the families and friends of David Karels and Qualin Campbell during this difficult time.





South Nevada Murder-Suicide David Karels and Qualin Campbell South Nevada Shooting Obituary of Qualin Campbell Tragic Deaths in South Nevada