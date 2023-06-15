Identification of suspect killed in Ogden shooting involving officer today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police have identified the suspect who was shot and killed by an Ogden officer on Tuesday. The suspect, 23-year-old Alex Chase Lopez, had opened fire on several Ogden police officers after a short car chase. The officers had responded to a call about a suspicious person with a gun, who was later identified as Lopez. They discovered that he was driving a stolen vehicle and were able to track him down. After fleeing from the officers and being cornered in the 700 block of 8th Street in Ogden, Lopez exited the vehicle and opened fire on the officers. Only one officer fired their weapon, and no officers were injured. Lopez, however, was shot and later died due to his injuries. He was a convicted felon, previously convicted of four counts of felony discharge of a firearm and was on parole at the time of the incident. The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, and an investigation using body cam and dash cam footage is being conducted.

Ogden police shooting Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting Fatal police shooting in Ogden Utah officer-involved shooting Investigation into Ogden police shooting

News Source : Megan Pickett

Source Link :Suspect killed in Ogden officer-involved shooting identified/