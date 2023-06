Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Your go-to source for news, sports, weather, and more in Utah – the state’s inaugural TV station.

Ogden Police Shooting Suspect Identified in Ogden Officer-Involved Shooting Ogden Shooting Investigation Utah Police Shootings Suspect Killed in Utah Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

News Source : ABC4 Utah

Source Link :Suspect killed in Ogden officer-involved shooting identified/