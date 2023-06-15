Identification of Teen, Mehki Clay, Pulled from Lake Near Tahoe in Obituary

Mehki Clay Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mehki Clay, who tragically lost his life at the young age of 16. Mehki was pulled out of a lake near Tahoe on [insert date], and despite the best efforts of emergency responders, he could not be revived.

Mehki was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and love for sports. He was a talented athlete, excelling in basketball and football, and dreamed of one day playing professionally.

Mehki’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on forever.

Rest in peace, Mehki.

