Identification of the 10 wedding guests who tragically lost their lives in the fatal Hunter Valley bus crash

10 Wedding Guests Identified as Victims in Fatal Hunter Valley Bus Accident

Details have emerged regarding the tragic Hunter Valley bus accident, which claimed the lives of 10 wedding guests. The victims have now been identified.

In addition to the devastating loss of life, the accident has left many others injured and in shock. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Among the victims were Andrew Scott and Lynan Scott, who were both beloved members of their community. Their loss has been deeply felt by all who knew them.

As the community mourns this terrible tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all those affected.

Hunter Valley bus accident Wedding guests killed in bus accident Fatal bus crash in Hunter Valley Victims of Hunter Valley bus tragedy Investigation into Hunter Valley bus accident