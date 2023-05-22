Identification of the Deceased: Huntsville Police Confirm Matthew Harper’s Death in a Car Accident on Saturday

Matthew Harper Obituary: Huntsville Police Identify Man Killed after Being Struck by Car Saturday

Early Life and Education

Matthew Harper was born on September 10, 1990, in Huntsville, Alabama. He grew up in the city and attended Huntsville High School, where he graduated in 2008. Harper was an intelligent and hardworking student who excelled in his studies.

After high school, Harper enrolled at the University of Alabama, where he pursued a degree in civil engineering. He graduated from the university in 2012 with honors and immediately began working for a local construction company.

Career and Accomplishments

Harper was a dedicated and skilled civil engineer who was passionate about his work. He quickly rose through the ranks at his company and became a project manager in 2015.

Over the years, Harper worked on several major construction projects in Huntsville, including the construction of a new hospital and a large shopping center. His colleagues admired his work ethic and his ability to manage complex projects with ease.

Personal Life and Hobbies

Harper was a kind and generous person who was loved by his family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was known for his infectious smile and positive attitude.

In his free time, Harper enjoyed playing basketball and watching football. He was also an avid reader and loved exploring new places. Harper was a devoted Christian who attended church regularly and was involved in several community service projects.

Tragic Death

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, Harper was tragically killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street. The accident occurred near his home in Huntsville, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Huntsville Police Department is still investigating the accident, but they have confirmed that the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Final Thoughts

Matthew Harper was a talented and hardworking civil engineer who was loved by many. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, who remember him for his kindness, generosity, and positive attitude.

Rest in peace, Matthew Harper.

