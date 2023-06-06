Identification of the Deceased in OKC Murder-Suicide Linked to Motorcycle Crash: Carla Dawn Evans Obituary

Carla Dawn Evans Obituary and Police Identify Victim Killed in OKC Murder-Suicide Linked to Motorcycle Crash

Carla Dawn Evans, age 42, passed away on August 10, 2021, at her home in Oklahoma City. She was born on January 15, 1979, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to parents John and Mary Evans. She is survived by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, and her two nieces.

Carla was a kind and compassionate person who loved helping others. She worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital for 15 years and was well-respected by her colleagues and patients. In her free time, she enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with her family and friends.

In a tragic turn of events, Carla was also identified as the victim in a murder-suicide case that occurred on August 9, 2021, in Oklahoma City. The incident was linked to a motorcycle crash that had occurred earlier that day, in which her boyfriend, Michael Johnson, had been involved. Police reports indicate that Johnson shot Carla before turning the gun on himself.

Carla’s family and friends are devastated by her loss and are requesting privacy during this difficult time. A private funeral service will be held for family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mercy Foundation in Carla’s memory.

Carla Dawn Evans Obituary OKC murder-suicide Police identification Motorcycle crash