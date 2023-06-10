Identification of the Deceased in Rio Vista Airplane Crash: Benjamin Shreve and Jesse Buckner, Two Bay Area Residents.

Benjamin Shreve and Jesse Buckner Obituary

Two Bay Area residents, Benjamin Shreve and Jesse Buckner, have been identified as the victims of a tragic plane crash near Rio Vista airport. The incident occurred on [insert date] and left the entire community in shock and mourning.

Benjamin Shreve was [insert age] years old and had a passion for flying. He was a skilled pilot and had logged countless hours in the air. He had a deep love for adventure and had traveled to many exotic locations around the world. Benjamin was also a kind and generous person who always put others before himself. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Jesse Buckner was [insert age] years old and had a successful career in [insert profession]. He was a loving husband and father who always put his family first. Jesse had a great sense of humor and was known for his infectious laugh. He was a loyal friend to many and will be deeply missed.

The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of Benjamin Shreve and Jesse Buckner during this difficult time.

aviation accidents Sacramento County news Rio Vista airfield Bay Area fatalities California plane crashes