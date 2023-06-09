Identification of the Deceased Man Found near Power Outage: Dillion Brewster Obituary

Dillion Brewster Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dillion Brewster. On August 21, 2021, Dillion was found dead near a power outage area in the city. He was identified by his family and friends.

Dillion was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He had a kind heart and a contagious smile that could light up a room. He was known for his love of music, playing the guitar, and his passion for helping others.

He will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, and close friends. A private family service will be held to honor his memory.

Rest in peace, Dillion. We will always cherish the memories we have shared with you.

