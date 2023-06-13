Identification of the high school student who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Colorado Springs today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend as 16-year-old Izak Jasso. The incident occurred on Saturday night in the 100 block of Frost Lane, and police were called to the scene at around 8:35 p.m. Jasso, who was a student at Mitchell High School and participated in wrestling and football, was pronounced dead. The case is being treated as a homicide, and no arrests have been made. This marks the 11th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs for 2023, compared to 25 at the same time last year. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colorado Springs police or Crime Stoppers Tip Line.

News Source : Jerry Herman, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Source Link :Colorado Springs high school student killed in weekend shooting identified/