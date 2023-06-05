Identification of the Man Killed in Polk County Motel Crash: Standall Brooks Obituary

Polk County Motel Crash Claims the Life of Standall Brooks

Standall Brooks, aged 42, was tragically killed in a motel crash that occurred in Polk County. The incident took place on Monday, August 2nd, 2021, and was confirmed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the authorities, the accident happened at around 5:30 pm when Brooks’s car crashed into a motel located near US Highway 92 East. The car was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road and collided with the building.

Brooks was the only person in the car at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. However, it is suspected that speed played a significant role in the accident.

Brooks’s family and friends are left devastated by his sudden and tragic death. He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart and his love for automobiles.

Funeral arrangements for Standall Brooks are yet to be announced.

Standall Brooks Polk County motel crash Obituary Fatal accident Victim identification