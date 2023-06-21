Identification of the Three Fatalities in the Jefferson County Crash – Obituary of Josiah Louis Phillips

Three Individuals Killed in Jefferson County Crash Identified

The victims of the tragic accident that occurred in Jefferson County have been identified as Josiah Louis Phillips, a 20-year-old resident of Birmingham, along with two others whose names have not been released yet.

According to reports, the accident happened on Tuesday morning on Highway 79 near the intersection with Bethel Road. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and crashed into oncoming traffic.

Phillips was a beloved member of his community and had a bright future ahead of him. His sudden passing has left many heartbroken.

Our condolences go out to the families and loved ones of all three victims. May they rest in peace.

Fatal car crash Jefferson County tragedy Josiah Louis Phillips death Obituary for Josiah Louis Phillips Jefferson County accident victims identified