Identification of Travis Trice as the Victim in Cordele’s Sunday Homicide Case

Travis Trice Identified as Victim in Cordele Homicide

Travis Trice, a beloved member of the Cordele community, was tragically killed in a homicide on Sunday. The 35-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his home on West 9th Avenue.

Trice was known for his kind heart and friendly demeanor. He was a dedicated employee at a local hardware store and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his coworkers and customers.

The Cordele Police Department is currently investigating the case and asking anyone with information to come forward. Trice’s family and friends are devastated by the loss and are urging anyone with information to contact the authorities.

Travis Trice will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. His impact on the community will not be forgotten.

