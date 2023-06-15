Identification of Tukwila Resident Abubakar Ahmed, 19, Who Lost His Life in Kent Station Shooting: Obituary

Obituary: Abubakar Ahmed, 19, of Tukwila

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abubakar Ahmed, who was tragically killed in a shooting at Kent Station.

Abubakar was born and raised in Tukwila, and was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. He had a passion for music and loved to play the piano and guitar. He was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering loyalty to those he loved.

Abubakar’s life was taken far too soon, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him. We ask that you keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Abubakar. You will be missed.

