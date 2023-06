Daniel Lomayestewa and Sherra Lyon Obituary: Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Lake Mary Road

Last week, two individuals lost their lives in a tragic head-on collision on Lake Mary Road. After thorough investigations, the authorities have now identified the victims as Daniel Lomayestewa and Sherra Lyon.

