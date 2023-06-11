Identification of Two Teenagers, Amelia Mzeikis and Dshaun Tudela, Killed in Hoffman Estates Accident by Authorities

Posted on June 11, 2023

Amelia Mzeikis and Dshaun Tudela Obituary

The authorities have identified the two teens who were killed in a tragic car crash in Hoffman Estates. Amelia Mzeikis and Dshaun Tudela were both pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Amelia Mzeikis was a 17-year-old student at Hoffman Estates High School. She was an active member of the school’s drama club and had a passion for acting. She was known for her kind heart and infectious smile.

Dshaun Tudela was also 17 years old and attended Palatine High School. He was a talented athlete and played on the school’s football team. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed.

