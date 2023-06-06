Identification of Vancouver Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting: Joshua Wilson Obituary

Joshua Wilson Obituary: Vancouver Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Joshua Wilson, a 36-year-old man from Vancouver, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on August 23, 2021.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded to a call about a man brandishing a weapon in a residential area. When they arrived at the scene, they encountered Wilson, who allegedly threatened the officers with a knife. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the officers were forced to use lethal force.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard protocol in such cases.

Joshua Wilson is survived by his parents, siblings, and a large extended family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

