According to the York Regional Police, Mohammad-Saeid Boubash, aged 38 and residing in Aurora, passed away due to injuries sustained from gunshots.

News Source : YorkRegion.com

Source Link :Victim killed in Aurora double shooting identified, case declared homicide/