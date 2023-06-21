Identification of victim and suspect in Gorge Amphitheater shooting: Army specialist believed to be responsible for the homicide. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The three victims of the shooting that occurred at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday night have been identified as two women in their twenties, Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26. The alleged gunman has been named as Spc. James Kelly, an Army intelligence and artillery support specialist with the 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis McChord. Kelly joined the Army in 2021 and worked as a Joint Fire Support Specialist. The women were engaged, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser for Ruiz. Escamilla died from a gunshot wound to the head, and Ruiz died from a gunshot wound to her trunk. Two others were injured, and Kelly sustained injuries and was arrested. The investigation has been turned over to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Beyond Wonderland canceled the festival’s second day on Sunday.

News Source : Catalina Gaitán | The Oregonian/OregonLive.com

Source Link :2 killed at Gorge Amphitheater shooting identified; suspected gunman is Army specialist/