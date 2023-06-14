Identification of victim in 1978 cold case: Florence Charleston

Florence Charleston : Decayed remains of Florence Charleston identified 45 years after discovery in northern Nevada

The remains of a woman were discovered in a garment bag in northern Nevada in 1978, but the case went cold and remained unsolved for 45 years. Recently, advancements in DNA testing led to the identification of the victim as Florence Charleston, a woman from Cleveland, Ohio who had moved to Portland, Oregon before her death. The circumstances surrounding Charleston’s death and the reason for her burial 535 miles away from her new home remain a mystery, and the investigation is ongoing. Charleston had lost contact with her relatives by the time she relocated to the Pacific Northwest in the early 1970s. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System had a rendering of what detectives thought the woman looked like at the time of her death and listed the clothing items found with her remains. Nevada State Police detectives had tried various methods, including digital facial reconstruction and dental record comparisons, to identify the victim, but it was not until they partnered with Othram Inc. in March 2021 that a comprehensive DNA profile was developed, leading investigators to Charleston’s niece and ultimately confirming her identity.

News Source : Associated Press

Human Remains Nevada Rural Identification Cold Case