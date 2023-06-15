Identification of victim in 45-year-old cold case: Florence Charleston, a Cleveland woman.

Florence Charleston – focus keyword including victim name : Identification of victim in Nevada cold case: Florence Charleston, Cleveland woman.

A woman’s decomposed remains were discovered in a garment bag in a remote area of northern Nevada in 1978. Despite extensive efforts, the victim remained unidentified for 45 years until advancements in DNA testing led to her identification. She was Florence Charleston, a Cleveland, Ohio, woman in her late 60s who had moved to Portland, Oregon, shortly before her death. The investigation into her death is ongoing, and how she ended up dead and buried in a shallow grave 535 miles away from her new home is still a mystery. Diane Liggitt, one of Charleston’s few surviving relatives, received the news of her aunt’s identification in April and hopes to learn how and why her Aunt Dolly was killed. The case was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, and Othram Inc., a private laboratory specializing in forensic genealogy analysis, teamed up with police last March to help identify the victim. Othram used DNA taken from the remains to develop a comprehensive DNA profile, leading investigators to two of Charleston’s nieces still living in Ohio. The news comes after authorities cracked a similar decades-old cold case in Florida. An investigation into Charleston’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the NSP Investigation Division.

News Source : CBSNews

