Identification of victim killed in Aurora shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Aurora, Ont. authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a residence that was specifically targeted, which also resulted in a woman being hospitalized.
- Aurora shooting victims identified
- Names released of victims killed in Aurora shooting
- Families mourn victims of Aurora shooting
- Aurora shooting survivor shares story of victims
- Memorial held for victims of Aurora shooting
News Source : Toronto
Source Link :Victim killed in Aurora shooting identified/