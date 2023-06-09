Identification of Wareham Victim Struck and Killed by Freight Train: Christopher Cater Obituary

Christopher Cater Identified as Victim Struck and Killed by Freight Train in Wareham

Christopher Cater, a resident of Wareham, was tragically struck and killed by a freight train on Thursday, June 10th, 2021. He was 39 years old.

The accident occurred around 7:30 PM near the Wareham-New Bedford line. According to witnesses, Mr. Cater was walking near the railroad tracks when he was hit by the train.

Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, but unfortunately, Mr. Cater was pronounced dead at the scene. The Wareham Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

Mr. Cater was described as a loving father, son, and brother. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has not released any further information about funeral arrangements or memorials.

