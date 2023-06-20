Identification of Wedding Bus Crash Victim Tori Cowburn Confirmed in Obituary

Wedding Bus Crash Victims Officially Identified

The victims of the tragic wedding bus crash have been officially identified. Among them was Tori Cowburn, a beloved member of the community.

Tori was a vibrant young woman with a contagious smile and a heart of gold. She was a kind and caring friend to all who knew her, and her loss has left a deep hole in the hearts of her family and friends.

The wedding bus crash was a devastating event that has shaken the community to its core. It is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones.

Tori will always be remembered for her bright spirit and her unwavering kindness. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tori’s family and friends during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Tori Cowburn death Wedding bus crash victims Bus accident fatalities Identifying victims of bus crash Tragedy at wedding bus crash