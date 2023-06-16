Identification of Woman Fatally Shot in Orange County by Deputies today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Orange County deputies have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred earlier this week as 32-year-old Dacia Andrews. The incident took place on North Hastings Street on Tuesday night, and deputies initially responded to a crash before discovering the shooting. Andrews was found with gunshot wounds on the road and later died at the hospital. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS, and there is currently no information on a suspect. This shooting is one of 32 homicides in the county this year, nearly half of which have been women.

Orange County shooting Deputies identify victim Gun violence in Orange County Suspect in Orange County shooting Police investigation in Orange County

News Source : WESH

Source Link :Deputies identify woman killed in Orange County shooting/