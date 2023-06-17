Identification of Woman Found Dead in Crow Wing County Lake in Front of Home – Susan Mezzenga Obituary

Susan Mezzenga, Beloved Wife and Mother, Found Dead in Lake in Crow Wing County

Susan Mezzenga, 56, was identified as the woman found dead in the lake in front of her home in Crow Wing County on Monday. She was a beloved wife and mother who will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

Susan was born on March 15, 1965, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from the University of Minnesota and worked as a marketing executive for a local company. She married her husband, John Mezzenga, in 1990 and they raised their two children, Emily and Matthew, in their home in Crow Wing County.

Susan was an active member of her community, volunteering at the local food bank and animal shelter. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and positive attitude.

Her sudden and tragic death has left her family and community in shock and mourning. The cause of her death is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

Susan is survived by her husband, John; her children, Emily and Matthew; her mother, Alice; and her siblings, David and Karen.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at the local community center on Saturday, August 21st at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the local food bank or animal shelter in Susan’s memory.

