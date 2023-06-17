Identification of Woman who Died in a Multi-Vehicle Crash on Kilpatrick Turnpike in OKC: Rosemary Boeckman’s Obituary

Rosemary Boeckman Obituary: Beloved Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Kilpatrick Turnpike in OKC

Rosemary Boeckman, a beloved member of the community, tragically lost her life in a multi-vehicle crash on Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City. The accident occurred on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021.

Rosemary was born on June 10th, 1955 in Oklahoma City. She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in education and went on to become a dedicated teacher in the Putnam City school district for over 30 years. She was known for her unwavering commitment to her students and was beloved by many.

In her free time, Rosemary enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The accident that took Rosemary’s life involved multiple vehicles, and several other individuals were injured. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Rosemary’s family and friends are mourning the loss of a wonderful woman who made a significant impact on their lives. Her kindness, generosity, and unwavering love will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Rosemary Boeckman.

Kilpatrick Turnpike accident Fatal car crash in Oklahoma City Obituary of Rosemary Boeckman Multi-vehicle collision on Kilpatrick Turnpike Woman killed in Oklahoma City car accident