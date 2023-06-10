Identification of Woman Who Died in Tragic Fall at Three Sisters Falls: Sarah Louise Crocker Obituary

Obituary: Remembering Sarah Louise Crocker

Sarah Louise Crocker, a beloved member of the community, passed away on June 16, 2021, at the age of 27. She was tragically killed in a fall at Three Sisters Falls, a popular hiking destination in San Diego County.

Sarah was born on May 4, 1994, in San Diego, California. She graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Environmental Science and pursued a career in the field. She had a passion for the outdoors, and loved hiking, camping, and exploring nature.

Sarah was known for her kind and compassionate heart, her infectious smile, and her adventurous spirit. She touched the lives of many with her positive attitude and willingness to help others.

Her family and friends will always remember her as a bright light in their lives, and her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched.

Rest in peace, Sarah Louise Crocker. You will be deeply missed.

