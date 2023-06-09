Identified by Police: Utah Couple, Heather Preece and Dustin Preece, Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Heather Preece and Dustin Preece Obituary

The police have identified Heather Preece and Dustin Preece, a married couple from Utah, who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the authorities, Dustin had shot Heather before turning the gun on himself.

Heather Preece was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an active member of her church and volunteered her time at various community events. Heather had a passion for baking and was known for her delicious desserts. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

Dustin Preece was a hardworking and dedicated father who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Dustin was a skilled carpenter and took great pride in his work. He will be remembered for his kind heart and sense of humor.

The Preece family’s tragic loss has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved them. They will be forever missed and never forgotten.

