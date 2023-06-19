Identified: Logan Pfeffer, Victim of Fatal Rollover Crash near Alexandria, MN

Logan Pfeffer Identified as Victim in Fatal Rollover Crash Near Alexandria, MN

Logan Pfeffer, aged 21, has been identified as the victim in a fatal rollover crash that occurred on Wednesday near Alexandria, Minnesota. The accident happened on Interstate 94, and Pfeffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Pfeffer was driving east on I-94 when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled over. It’s unclear what caused the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

Pfeffer was a resident of Osakis, Minnesota, and was a recent graduate of Alexandria Technical and Community College. He was described as a hardworking and kind individual who always had a positive attitude.

Pfeffer’s family, friends, and the community are mourning his loss and remembering him for his kind heart and infectious smile. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

