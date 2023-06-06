Identified: Rayshawna Armstrong and Zayden Mangram Obituary, 2 of 3 Victims in Fatal South Natomas Collision That Injured 8 Others

Rayshawna Armstrong and Zayden Mangram Obituary

The community mourns the loss of Rayshawna Armstrong and Zayden Mangram, who tragically lost their lives in a car accident in south Natomas. The coroner has identified them as two of the three fatalities in the crash, which also left eight others injured.

Rayshawna Armstrong was known for her kind heart and infectious laughter. She was a devoted mother to her three children and worked tirelessly to provide for them. Her family and friends remember her as a beautiful soul who always put others before herself.

Zayden Mangram was a bright and energetic young boy who brought joy to everyone around him. He loved playing sports and spending time with his family. His contagious smile and playful spirit will be deeply missed.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of Rayshawna and Zayden during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories of their cherished lives.

