Identifying the Victim: Adolf Parker’s Obituary following his Tragic Death in a Pedestrian Accident with a Mobile Police Officer on I-10

Adolf Parker, age 68, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Tragically, Mr. Parker was hit and killed by a police officer while walking on I-10 in Mobile. The incident occurred on Monday evening and is currently under investigation by the Mobile Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Parker’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Mr. Parker will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love for his family. He is survived by his wife, two children, and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Mr. Parker on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Mobile. All who wish to pay their respects are welcome to attend.





