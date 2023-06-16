Identifying the Victim of San Leandro Double Shooting: Sola Otti Obituary

Sola Otti Obituary

Sola Otti, a teenager, was tragically killed in a double shooting in San Leandro. The incident occurred on August 6, 2021. Sola was identified as one of the victims.

The San Leandro Police Department responded to a call about gunshots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found Sola and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Sola did not survive her injuries.

Sola was a beloved member of her community and had a bright future ahead of her. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward and speak with the San Leandro Police Department.

Rest in peace, Sola.

