Identifying Unknown Soldiers: Families find closure as remains are identified after decades, including Army Corporal Luther Story

DPAA : Identifying remains of unknown soldiers brings closure to families, including that of Army Corporal Luther Story

The United States honors its unidentified fallen soldiers through a revered ritual at Arlington National Cemetery. The Department of Defense also has a division dedicated to identifying the tens of thousands of unknown soldiers, with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency using various means such as DNA, dental records, sinus records, and chest X-rays. Forensic anthropologist Carrie Brown is among the experts who work tirelessly to identify the remains of service members who died in combat. Her Nebraska lab has 80 tables, each filled with remains and personal effects that can help unravel the mystery. While the emotional process can be overwhelming, Brown finds the poignant moment is when she sees the items the soldier had on them when they died. Families of fallen soldiers, like Judy Wade’s, hold onto hope that their loved ones’ remains will be identified and brought home. Army Corporal Luther Story, Wade’s uncle, was killed during the Korean War, and it took 73 years for his remains to be identified. Since 2015, the DPAA has identified nearly 1,200 soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines, using remains returned from 45 countries. Story will be laid to rest on Memorial Day in Andersonville, Georgia.

