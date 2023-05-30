“Identity fraud prevention for personal lines insurance”: Tips for Personal Lines Carriers to Tackle Identity-Related Fraud Threats

Identity-Related Fraud a Major Challenge for Personal Lines Carriers, Says LexisNexis Study

A new research study from LexisNexis Risk Solutions has highlighted identity-related fraud in the claims process as one of the biggest challenges facing personal lines carriers in the insurance sector. The study, titled “Detecting the Undetectable: What personal lines carriers are doing to tackle digital identity fraud in claims,” is based on a survey of the top 50 carriers in the U.S. and states that some identity-related fraud has become sophisticated enough to avoid detection.

Synthetic or stolen IDs are easier to exploit when claims processes are carried out through digital channels. While digitized claims offer advantages in terms of customer experience and cost, evolving threats from fraud can damage reputations and customer relationships. The report notes that “carriers must be proactive in how they authenticate customer identities while keeping fraudsters out.”

Shift to Digital Channels Leads to More Risk of ID Fraud

Customer preference, changing demographics, and pandemic lockdowns have all played a role in the proliferation of digital claims channels and touchless processes. The report notes that “customers are increasingly receptive to automated claims processing,” with 79% of Millennials and 64% of Gen Xers comfortable with automated claims processes. However, there is a corresponding desire for tight data security. “More than 60% of consumers have concerns over the security of their personally identifiable information (PII) when they submit virtual claims, and concerns about hacking have increased by five percentage points since 2019.”

Identity-Related Fraud is Common and Costly

Of the carriers surveyed, 80% said identity-related fraud was occurring at least once a month in personal lines claims. Companies not following best practices risk losing 25% more in fraud costs per dollar than firms using biometrics and other tools for multi-layered authentication.

However, the report notes that the steepest cost of identity-related fraud is likely to be in an even more valuable resource than cash: customer trust. “Insurance is an industry built on trust,” it says. “Consumers are already concerned about the security of their PII. Every incident of identity-related fraud has the potential to create repercussions that affect brand reputation, customer retention and acquisition, and long-term profitability.”

The LexisNexis research study findings underline that carriers who do more to set up robust protections are better equipped to balance customer expectations with the reality of fraud mitigation. Once again, biometrics plays a role in bridging security with convenience. According to one carrier quoted in the study, “We are integrating more comprehensive fraud detection solutions to avoid fraud losses. This year, we plan to include device fingerprint and biometrics.”

Identity theft prevention measures Fraud detection and prevention techniques Personal data protection strategies Biometric authentication solutions Risk mitigation strategies against identity fraud

News Source : Joel R. McConvey

Source Link :How to address the threat of identity-related fraud for personal lines carriers/