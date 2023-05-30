Identity of Colombian National Confirmed in Beheaded Body Found in Santiago Centro

“Colombian national found dead in Santiago Centro” : Body of Colombian national found in Santiago, Chile; investigation underway for criminal connection

Police personnel have confirmed the identity of a decomposed body found in Santiago Centro, in the metropolitan area, as that of a 24-year-old Colombian national. Lieutenant Bruno Hiche, of the Lebocar de Carabineros, stated that evidence is being collected from a house at the intersection of Serrano and Condor Streets, which has turned out to be of criminal interest. The body was discovered by a taxi driver in the early hours of Sunday, with the beheaded body and tied hands found inside a bag at the intersection of Alameda with Abate Molina. The body had also been severed around the leg area. Prosecutor Felipe Olivari of the North Central Prosecutor’s Office stated that the body had been wrapped in a bag and some sort of sleeping bag or blanket. The circumstances surrounding the discovery are being investigated by department personnel from Carabineros’ os9 and abocar units.

Read Full story : Confirmation Of The Identity Of The Dead Body Found In Alameda /

News Source : Nation World News

Dead body identification Alameda body identification Forensic identification of dead body Identity confirmation of deceased Dead body investigation Alameda